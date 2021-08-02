Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $199,000 Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $548,000.

NASDAQ DCRCU opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

