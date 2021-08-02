Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,037 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.52% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $25,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.78. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

