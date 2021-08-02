Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 24,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $3,093,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $82.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

