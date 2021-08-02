Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,675

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SDR has been the topic of several other reports. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schroders to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56).

SDR stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,684 ($48.13). The stock had a trading volume of 100,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,255. The firm has a market cap of £10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,577.21. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,710 ($48.47).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 17,074 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77), for a total transaction of £611,249.20 ($798,600.99). Insiders have sold a total of 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770 over the last 90 days.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

