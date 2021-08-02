Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Schrödinger comprises 5.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned 0.11% of Schrödinger worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDGR opened at $68.05 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -375.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,507,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,903 shares of company stock worth $71,408,709.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

