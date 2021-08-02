Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Marquette Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 19.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $89,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,657,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.04. 10,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.