SciPlay (SCPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect SciPlay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCPL. Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

