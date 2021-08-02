Scotiabank Lowers Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GRBMF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.40.
About Grupo Bimbo
