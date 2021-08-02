Scotiabank Lowers Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GRBMF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.40.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.