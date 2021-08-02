Scotiabank Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$17.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REAL. National Bankshares lowered shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.04.

TSE REAL opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.60. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$11.44 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84.

In other news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total transaction of C$38,515.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,870,086.98. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,862.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

