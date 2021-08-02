scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SCPH remained flat at $$5.48 on Monday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,044. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.37. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

