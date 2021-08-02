ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Achieves $1.94 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 5% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $7,458.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,538,947 coins and its circulating supply is 36,855,336 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

