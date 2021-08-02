Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. On average, analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SCU opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

