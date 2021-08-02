SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,500 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 444,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $19.59 on Monday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

