Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 1,420,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SECYF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Shares of SECYF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. 2,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

