Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Securitas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SCTBF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28. Securitas has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

