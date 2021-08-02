SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt cut SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

SEGXF traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,147. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

