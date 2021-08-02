SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGRO. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,217.50 ($15.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £14.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

In other news, insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total value of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

