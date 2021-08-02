Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.