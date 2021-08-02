Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $85.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Selective Insurance Group traded as high as $82.89 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.35.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIGI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

