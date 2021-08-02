SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 6,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 384,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.