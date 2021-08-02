Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 267,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Senmiao Technology by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Senmiao Technology in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.73 on Monday. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

