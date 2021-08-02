ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $587.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

