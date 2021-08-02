Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.14%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SHLX opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

