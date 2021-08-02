SHIELD Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. SHIELD has a market cap of $119,192.98 and approximately $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,759.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.89 or 0.06555561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.28 or 0.01386187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00359986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00129517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.03 or 0.00606378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00369558 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00288547 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

