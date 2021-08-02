Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,450.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,411.30. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

