Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Increases By 28.1%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXAHY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 81,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,826. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

