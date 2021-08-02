Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Rises By 46.0%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 546,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE BRC opened at $54.68 on Monday. Brady has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Brady by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Brady by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

