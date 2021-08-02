Short Interest in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Drops By 15.3%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 10,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

