Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Increases By 30.0%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

LDSVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF remained flat at $$10,740.00 on Monday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $7,668.33 and a 52-week high of $11,561.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9,995.31.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

