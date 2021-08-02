Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Grows By 49.8%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,231.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CHUEF stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

