Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Grows By 49.8%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,231.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CHUEF stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

