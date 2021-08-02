Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Drops By 27.5%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on CLPBY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3652 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.