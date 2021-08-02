Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Expands By 25.8%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $132.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.43. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

