Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Drops By 23.9%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,041,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FORW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 1,310,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,246. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.
