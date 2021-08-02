Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Drops By 23.9%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,041,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FORW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 1,310,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,246. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

