Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Rises By 46.3%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

