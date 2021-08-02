Short Interest in High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Declines By 33.3%

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HCBC stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. High Country Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

High Country Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which offers banking and investment solutions for both consumers and businesses. It provides personal and business services. The firm specializes in deposit products such as noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposit accounts, and its primary lending products which include real estate mortgage loans, construction, consumer and commercial loans.

