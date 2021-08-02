Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Expands By 41.1%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 815,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

