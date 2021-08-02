Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Decreases By 23.4%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 513,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Histogen by 582.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 4.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.89. 1,564,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,401.79% and a negative return on equity of 129.60%.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

