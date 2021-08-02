Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Decreases By 30.3%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 668,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,582,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,329 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

