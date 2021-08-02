Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Decreases By 25.0%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 880,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.05. 932,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.66. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

