Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Decreases By 25.0%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 880,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Shares of PHG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.05. 932,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.66. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
