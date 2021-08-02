Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Rises By 27.6%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Eric A. Koch acquired 5,000 shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,442.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

