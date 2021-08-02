Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Increases By 23.7%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCSM traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.18. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.10.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

