Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Decreases By 18.9%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.94. 18,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,166. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

