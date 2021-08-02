Short Interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Declines By 28.2%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NGM traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $20.96. 14,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

