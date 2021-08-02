Short Interest in Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Rises By 22.4%

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.

ONEXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Onex stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. Onex has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.3289 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

