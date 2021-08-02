Short Interest in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Grows By 30.1%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHUN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN remained flat at $$1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 12.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. Analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

