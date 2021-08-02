Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Drops By 19.1%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $92,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,140. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

