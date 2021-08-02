Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Decreases By 28.7%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSKF remained flat at $$54.41 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41. SCSK has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $62.00.

Get SCSK alerts:

Shares of SCSK are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCSKF. raised SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.