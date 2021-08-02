Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Rises By 50.3%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $54.55 on Monday. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $744.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

