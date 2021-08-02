Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Rises By 50.3%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.9 days.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $54.55 on Monday. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.41.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
