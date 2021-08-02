Short Interest in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Rises By 43.3%

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 480,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:SVAC opened at $9.55 on Monday. Starboard Value Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 433.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 1,328,357 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 496.6% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 1,276,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 16.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,123,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 162,178 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,472,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

