Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Expands By 27.3%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
OTCMKTS:STKAF opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53. Stockland has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.73.
About Stockland
