Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Expands By 27.3%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:STKAF opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53. Stockland has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

